Karachi clinch one-run victory in thriller against Quetta

Karachi Kings were given a tough time before they managed to come out on top in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi here on Sunday. With this one-run victory, Karachi qualified for play-offs while Lahore Qalandars were eliminated from the race. Usman Shinwari took three wickets for only three runs in the final over to defend just five overs against Quetta in the must-win game. The Sarfraz Ahmad’s team got restricted to 189-7 in their 20 overs. Shinwari’s feat — 3-43 — overshadowed Quetta opener Ahmad Shahzad’s brilliant 57-ball 99 studded with eight boundaries and five sixes. Ahmad fell a run short of the coveted three figures mark on the second ball of the final over as he was brilliantly caught by a diving Colin Ingram at mid-off. Shinwari also dismissed Anwar Ali and Sarfraz Ahmed before Sohail Tanvir managed a leg-bye off the last delivery. Karachi can further improve their position to second if they beat Peshawar Zalmi on Monday and improve their net run-rate. The result yesterday also leaves Lahore’s last match against Multan Sultans also on Monday, inconsequential.

With the asking rate getting tougher with 56 needed in the last five, Shahzad unleashed brilliant hitting with three sixes off Shinwari to bring down the target to 28 in three overs. Despite Dwayne Bravo’s run out in the penultimate over, Shahzad kept his nerves, hitting Aamer Yamin for another six and then benefited from four wide balls. Shahzad smashed a boundary to bring Quetta within five runs of victory. But Shinwari deprived Quetta from a victory with his last over spoils. “It was in my mind that the ball is reverse swinging so I stuck to the plan and came out successful,” said Shinwari. “Wasim Akram told me that you must not sleep in the ground after being hit for sixes and try to come back and that’s what I did,” said Shinwari.

It was Shahzad who put Quetta on the track. He was involved in a solid stand of 69 for the first-wicket with Shane Watson who made 19 with a six and a boundary. But Quetta were pegged back by left-arm spinner Umer who dismissed Watson, Rilee Rossouw (ten) and Umar Akmal (27) to finish with 3-26 in his four overs. Umar hit three sixes in his 20-ball stay and added 46 for the third-wicket with Shahzad. Karachi skipper Imad Wasim termed a good total as the key. “We had a good total on the board and it is tough to maintain ten an over,” said Imad. “Shinwari bowled very well in the last over and Sohail Khan bowled his last two so well and it’s an amazing win against a formidable team.”

Quetta skipper Sarfraz praised Shahzad. “I think it was highly enjoyable match for both the teams,” said Sarfraz. “Cricket is not easy as you can score 12-15 runs in an over and then can’t make five in one. Credit to Shinwari who bowled well and Shahzad also batted well.” Earlier, Quetta won the toss and opted to bowl first. Karachi set a formidable target of 191 runs for Quetta. A cracking half-century by Babar Azam and an unbeaten 46 run-knock by Iftikhar Ahmed lifted Karachi to 190. All credit to Quetta’s bowling unit which unlike Lahore did not leak massive runs in the stadium being criticised for having short boundaries. Muhammad Hasnain remained the star bowler for Quetta with his two fine wickets of Azam and Colin Ingram off 38 runs. Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz and Sohail Tanveer picked one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Karachi Kings 190-5 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 56, Iftikhar Ahmed 44 not out) VS Quetta Gladiators 189-7 in 20 overs (Ahmad Shahzad 99; Umer Khan 3-26, Usman Shinwari 3-43).

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2019.