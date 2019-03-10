Wahaj Ali as RJ in ‘Bharam’ hits all the right notes

Wahaj Ali, known for his roles in drama serials ‘Dil Nawaz’, ‘Mah-e-Tamam’, ‘Haiwaan’, and ‘Hari Hari Chooriyan’ is all set to dazzle our TV screens with his new drama ‘Bharam’. Ali has given us performances that created a mark and his choice of roles shows versatility in his acting, as he explores new roles and characters.

In Bharam we are excited to watch him playing a radio jockey (RJ). A soft spoken guy who is deep and mysterious, he plays a university student who is very mature for his age and is an RJ with his very own show. He seems to be a poet at heart, who is spreading wisdom, warmth and love through his FM show. His intense eyes and warm grin brings a different dimension to his character.The subtlety and softness in his voice makes you listen to him intently.

The first episode doesn’t give away too much of the storyline but it was enough to keep us hooked. Ali’s electrifying performance, magnetic charm and character buildup as an aspiring young RJ is phenomenal. His love interest in the serial is the dynamic Noor Zafar Khan, and both of them have un-deniable chemistry on screen.

Ali is undoubtedly a refreshing addition to the drama industry and seems to be bringing an element of surprise with his performance in Bharam. It would be interesting to see him perform this character, which is very different from what we usually see a modern clichéd man to be on screen.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2019.