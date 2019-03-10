Another Pulwama-type strike will be organized by Modi to win election: Raj Thackeray

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray made a shocking prediction on Saturday claimed that another “Pulwama-like attack” would come within a couple of months” at the height of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Thackeray stated Mark my words – another Pulwama-type strike will be organised in the next two months, during the Lok Sabha elections, to divert peoples’ attention from all problems to patriotism,”

“The Pulwama attacks, in which 40 men (CRPF troopers) were killed, resulted in diverting attention from all the burning problems and the failures of BJP and Modi, and there were debates on nationalism,” he added.

On Pulwama attack Raj Thackeray said “Forty of our men were killed, can’t we even ask questions? The BJP and Modi are using our soldiers for electoral politics,”