Lehmann marks return to coaching with Brisbane Heat

SYDNEY: Darren Lehmann is set to return to dressing room duties as he takes over as the Head Coach of Brisbane Heat for the Big Bash League season later in the year. The former Australian coach will replace Daniel Vettori, who decided not to renew his contract at the club after being in the job for four years. Lehmann guided the Heat to the title back in 2012-13 during his first stint at the team. Signed on a two-year contract, the 49-year-old’s first task will be to rectify the team’s failure to make the knockouts this year. “It was a wonderful experience at the time to be involved with building the Brisbane Heat at the start of the BBL and we had plenty of fun,” Lehmann said in a statement. “I enjoyed watching the BBL and the Heat during [this] season and, as a coach, I am pretty excited to be working with the Heat players, who I know are as talented and determined as anyone going around.” Lehmann stepped down as Australia coach post the ball-tampering scandal during the tour of South Africa in 2018, which led to lengthy bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

