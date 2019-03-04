Missing on the Killer Mountain

Search mission on Killer Mountain (Nanga Parbat)

The Military along with a team of four Spanish rescuers is on a search mission for a missing pair of European climbers at Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth highest mountain.

According to sources the Italian Daniele Nardi and Brit Tom Ballard have been missing for a week. Their last contact was on the 24th of February at an elevation of 6,300 meters (nearly 20,700 feet) on Nanga Parbat.

Nardi and Ballard started their climb on Feb 22, 2019, making it to the fourth base camp by the following day. They have been missing for a week now, search attempts were hampered earlier because of bad weather up till Sunday. As the weather has cleared a team of four Spaniards along with the Pakistani military are searching for the pair. Tom Ballard’s mother lost her life on her descend on K2 in 1995.

A military helicopter took off from Skardu to drop Txikon and the rescue team at Camp-1 on Nanga Parbat. According to, Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Alex Txikon is leading a Spanish team of four trying to locate the missing pair along with the medic to address any medical issues.