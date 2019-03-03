David Beckham’s statue unveiled at MLS opener

A statue of David Beckham has been unveiled outside LA Galaxy’s stadium as a permanent reminder of his tenure with the club.

He joined MLS in 2007 and affiliated with the club for six seasons. During that time he helped LA Galaxy win back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

Along the way he made 98 appearances and scored 18 goals.

Fans will be forever reminded of Beckham’s achievements by a statue positioned outside the stadium’s main entrance.

Beckham was accompanied by his wife Victoria for the unveiling ahead of their season opener against the Chicago Fire which the Galaxy won 2-1.

“I just want to say that this is a very proud day for myself and my family I feel very humbled to be accepted like this by yourselves,” Beckham told the crowd.

“From day one, you accepted me like one of your own, I was proud to represent the LA Galaxy for the six years but my proudest moment was giving you guys the championship.

“I’m very thankful to Major League Soccer for believing in me, bringing me to this great country to this great league but more importantly to this great team.

“It makes me very proud that there’s a statue that my children and my children’s children can visit one day and say they’re very proud to see their dad and their granddad so thank you very much.”