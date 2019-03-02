PM Imran Khan shares his vision for future cities

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday tweeted that Pakistan’s future cities is to allow buildings to rise vertically so there are more green spaces.

He added “Avoiding large sprawling built-up areas will also allow easier provision of amenities to our urban dwellers”.

The premiere in another tweet said that “Our arable land is being eaten up by housing societies and has grave consequences for our food security in the future. Also, we are in the process of making laws to allow buildings, built to international safety standards, to go as high as in other cities across the world.”