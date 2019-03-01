Quetta Gladiators win toss, to bat first against Sultans

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans are facing each other in the second match of the day.

In their first clash in PSL-4 Quetta Gladiators won the match by eight wickets.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side currently sit on number three on the points table, while Sultans dropped to the bottom after their thumping at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi last night.

In the first match of the day Peshawar Zalmi outplayed Islamabad United in the last bowl thriller of the match.

Squads

Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (c), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Shan Masood, Qais Ahmed, Nicolas Pooran, Mohammad Abbas, Irfan Khan, Umar Siddiq, Laurie Evans, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Illyas, M Junaid, Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, Ali Shafiq, Shakil Ansar, Hammad Azam, Chris Green

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Fawad Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Ahsan Ali, Ghulam Madassir, Mohammad Hasnain, Harry Gurney, Ahmed Shahzad, Azam Khan, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Irfan Jr