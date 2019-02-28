Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation should not be taken as weakness, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation should not be taken as our weakness.

Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, the Premier said that Pakistan will release captured Indian pilot tomorrow as a peace gesture.

Imran Khan stated that we are indulging our efforts to maintain the peace in the region and Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation should not be taken as its weakness.

This is not in Pakistan or India’s interest to further de-escalate, PM said. “Two nuclear power countries should not indulge themselves in war,” Khan added.

Imran Khan asserted that after the 30 minutes of Pulwama attacks India started blaming Pakistan.

“I immediately offered India to provide actionable evidence because we have vowed not to allow our soil to be used against any other country. Unfortunately, war hysteria started booming in India, the Prmier laminated.

“Countries are ruined because of miscalculation. War is not a solution. If India takes any action, we will have to retaliate,” he asserted.

Stating that the current situation is because of Kashmir, the premier said, “At one point, Kashmiri leaders had not wanted separation, but because of Indian brutalities, today all they demand is independence.”

Stressing that talks with Kashmir are important, the premier cautioned, “The situation should not get out of hand or Pakistan will have to retaliate.”

The PM in his address also praised Pakistani media for showing solidarity with the country and reported the sensibly. “Our media behave maturity, but unfortunately Indian media created war hysteria,” Khan added.