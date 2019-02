NEW DEHLI: Arvind Sinha an Indian Air Force wing commander committed suicide as he shot himself with a double barrel gun on Tuesday.

According to Indian media, Arvind was working as public relation officer (PRO), Defense Ministry. Police said that no suicide note was found and investigation are underway to find the reason of Arvind’s suicide. Pooja, wife of air force official said that “Arvind was stressed out due to the job”.