A child spends the initial years of his life with his or her parents; therefore parents are a major source of learning for a child. Hence, the overall performance of a child depends upon the training they get from their parents. It is a fact that those students achieve more in their academic life who get proper attention from their parents than those who are neglected by them. There are certain necessary things which parents should deem for raising and training their children so that their child can do well in educational as well as in general life. Parents should be aware of how to make their child socialise, how to take care of them, how to educate them as well as considering the best steps helpful for their education, how to influence them in a positive way so the child can adopt good habits and many more.

Furthermore, giving attention to the child means spending time with them, guiding them and preventing them from unhealthy activities. Parents should also spare time to the child by playing games, holding discussions, enquiring about their studies and even helping them with their studies. So it builds the confidence level of the child and increase their interest in studies.

However, psychology states those children who are deprived of their parents’ attention, develop many personality disorders which appear in them at a later stage.

Children should be encouraged to perform well. Parents should not rebuke their child, if the child can’t perform well in the studies or get low marks in his examinations. Discouragement and admonishment only leads to a child feeling more demotivated and losing the will to succeed.

Parents should encourage their child to make more efforts in achieving and they should also appreciate their child if the child does well at school.

The writer is a student at DELTA

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.