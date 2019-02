The state is presenting a series of four workshops on documenting local traditions for people in a southeast Louisiana area hit hard by coastal erosion. “The goal is to help sustain the vital traditional knowledge of coastal communities affected by land loss,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said on Wednesday. The area’s land loss may be most dramatically shown on Isle de Jean Charles, home of a small band of Indians who are being relocated with a $48 million federal grant. The workshops on documenting cultural traditions begin the week after the Louisiana Folklore Society meets in Houma. The folklore society’s morning sessions March 23 will look at traditional cultures throughout Louisiana, with afternoon topics about efforts to support traditional cultures in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. The Bayou Culture Collaborative workshops are scheduled every other Saturday at the Terrebonne Parish Library’s North Branch in Gray, from 9am to 3pm. The dates are March 30, April 13 and 27, and May 11.

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.