Party leaders united against Muzaffarabad attack; back armed forces against India

Leaders of all national political parties have emphatically condemned the Indian violation of the Line of Control, earlier on Tuesday.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the Indian intrusion in Pakistani territory and called it a misguided response to an attack by homegrown, freedom fighters in Indian-held Kashmir, in a statement.

He further maintained that India’s first airstrike on Pakistani soil since 1971 should be condemned by the international community for the outrageous and unprecedented aggression that it is.

“Pakistan is well within our right to retaliate,” the statement continued

He claimed that the whole nation stood with our brave soldiers, who are always ready to respond to any scenario and risk their lives every day to keep us all safe.

“Atrocious that the extremist Hindutva government of the so-called largest democracy in the world would risk provoking a war between two nuclear-armed states, to feed war hysteria at home and help with Modi’s re-election campaign,” Bilawal added

The PPP Chairman further expressed pleasure because the opposition had summoned a joint session of the parliament, which was the appropriate forum for all decisions to be made.

He, however, warned, “While the whole nation will stand united with whatever decision is taken it is important for Pakistan to be cautious.”

Bilawal asserted that Pakistan does not want to play into Indian prime minister’s hands and those advocating for peace in both Pakistan and India should join hands so that cooler heads may prevail.

“The innocent people of India and Pakistan will be the collateral damage to any misadventure,” he added.

While condemning the Indian airstrike in the strongest of terms, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President, Asif Ali Zardari, commented that India should not have any wrong ideas. Pakistan would not just condemn the incident but strike back at the appropriate time, he added in a statement issued from Islamabad on Tuesday.

Zardari was confident that each and every Pakistani citizen was standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani armed forces and any Indian plans of misadventure should also consider that the Pakistani nation was both brave and united in the face of any aggression.

He further maintained that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should restrain from disturbing the peace of the region

Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants peace in the region yet this policy of peace should not be regarded as a weakness, he concluded. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Tuesday, slammed India for violating Pakistan’s boundaries with the incursion of Indian planes in Muzaffarabad Sector.

Appreciating PAF Eagles for their timely and befitting response to the Indian military planes, he said that the nation was standing with its brave armed forces.

“Every child of the country is ready to defend the motherland and nefarious Indian designs will be fully foiled by the nation.”

He further added that Indian aggression would be given a befitting reply and the enemy dare not cast an evil eye on this motherland.

He called the Indian intrusion a violation of the international laws, and Indian aggressive designs, a threat to the who region.

“The Indian government is trying to divert the attention from internal problems through its xenophobia,” the chief minister maintained.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, on Tuesday, vehemently censured Modi-led Modi-led Indian government for using illegal tactics to perform well in the upcoming general polls

Talking to media sources in Lahore, he said that the time had come to expose India in front of the whole world. “India has been the worst enemy of Pakistan,” he added.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on Tuesday, slashed India for its violation of Pakistani airspace in darkness, calling it a cowardly act. He warned that if war were started, Pakistan would not let India escape the battlefield and Kashmir would be liberated.

Published in Daily Times, February 27th 2019.