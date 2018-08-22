The youth needs civic engagement

According to the World Population Data Sheet, the world’s population is currently 7.5 billion and is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050. Pakistan is ranked the fourth most populous country in the world, and has a projected population of 111.2 billion. According to recent statistics, close to sixty percent of the country’s population comprises of individuals between the ages of 15 and 24 years. Sadly, the authorities in this country have failed to prepare for this youth bulge. We suffer from a lack of vision and specific goal-oriented planning for skill development and academic acheivment. We have school boards, colleges under different universities and the universities are regulated by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Still in recent years, the forum most used by our young people to gain visibility in recent years has been political gatherings. The emotionally charged youth is easily attracted by political parties and put to work chanting slogans. However, a citizen has many responsibilities besides being politically engaged.

Is the existing system of education providing the youth with enough opportunities to receive civic education and remain connected to the community? Can our education system prepare the youth with a vision with certain objectives, equipping them with the skills needed to handle real-life situations, including issues related to communities, governance, volunteerism and human rights? Do we have enough forums and platforms to engage and train them? Is the growing intolerance in our society a result of disassociation from community, culture and volunteerism?

Our education system has three parallel streams: public, private and the madaris. A child’s future is practically decided once he or she is thrown into one of these streams. Private education has made its contributions, such as adding new professional fields to the economy, but a vacuum still exists when it comes to engagement with the community. The key element of civic education and civic engagement seems to be the missing link at almost all the stages of education

What is civic education and why is it important that sixty percent of our population know its importance?

Civic or citizen education has three important elements: namely government and citizenship, the evolution of the state and citizenship and rights and responsibilities. Looking at our curriculum and textbooks, these themes are touched upon very half-heartedly in social studies or Pakistan studies. All these subjects have to offer is written content, leaving the child with nothing but ideas about what the state is and what a citizen’s rights and responsibilities are and what the responsibilities of an individual towards the state are.

What this country’s young people need are programs which provide them with the opportunity to actually interact with communities and volunteer in those communities to solve its problems. Unfortunately, these programs are hardly visible. Some educational institutions offer civics as a subject, but no practical experience.

Thus it is no wonder that our youth seems unmotivated and aimless. Their routines are nothing but a robotic race for grades that keeps them disconnected from their surroundings. This can include running a campaign against pollution and littering, supporting religious diversity, blood donation drives or even just helping somebody cross the road.

Not only do such activities help the community, they also help the participating individuals by improving their problem solving and communication skills, they also boost self-esteem.

In this regard, the newly elected government is a ray of hope. There have been some efforts to design youth policies at the provincial and federal levels, however, instead of waiting for what comes next we should see what options we already have. Students must be engaged in proper practical activities so they can understand how the government machinery operates. The revival of boy scouts and girl duide schemes can help reconnect the youth with their communities. Policymaking has to be research and incentive-based to encourage the youth to stay involved. Civil society is already playing a role to sensitize the youth about the core values of equal citizenry and rights and responsibilities. However, more concerted and organised efforts are needed.

The writer has experience in the field of education and is currently working as a resource person in the development sector

Published in Daily Times, August 22nd 2018.