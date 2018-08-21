Information Minister notifies to end political censorship of state media

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that he has ended political censorship of state television in accordance with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s vision for a free and independent media.

Chaudhry informed via Twitter and said that the government has issued directives for the complete editorial independence of state media. The “drastic changes” will be visible in the information department in the next three months, he added.

“As per vision of @ImranKhanPTI Ended political censorship on PTV, clear instructions issued for a complete editorial independence on PTV and Radio Pakistan, drastic changes [will] be visible in Information Dept in coming 3 months Inshallah,” he tweeted.

As per vision of @ImranKhanPTI Ended political censorship on PTV, clear instructions issued for a complete editorial independence on PTV and Radio Pakistan, drastic changes ll be visible in Information Dept in coming 3 months Inshallah — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 21, 2018

During a meeting in Islamabad today, the minister also proposed introducing an English-language channel of radio on the internet, particularly for the international audience.