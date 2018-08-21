Rockets fired in Kabul, clashes with militants near mosque

KABUL: Fighting broke out between militants and security forces in Kabul’s old quarter, with several missiles hitting various parts of the city.

It is currenly being speculated who initiated the incident. An Afghan military helicopter targetted militants in an Eidgah Mosque in central Kabul. The fighting began as President Ashraf Ghani was making a speech marking the first day of Eid-ul-Adha.

Najib Danish, Interior Ministry Spokesman confirmed that militants had taken over a nearby building, firing rockets. Security forces have cordoned off the area as people fled to safety.

He also confirmed that 2 people have been injured in the clash. The building taken over by militants is not far from the Presidential palace.

The blasts were audible in the President’s speech which was aired live on social media. President Ghani offered a conditional ceasefire to militants on the country’s independance day on Sunday. He added that the ceasefire was condition “provided that the Taliban reciprocate.”

