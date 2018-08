ISLAMABAD: The newly elected cabinet has decided to place the names of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The first meeting of the new Federal cabinet was chaired today by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The cabinet also discussed matters pertaining to the austerity and economic measures.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the policies announced by PM Khan in his first address to the nation last night.