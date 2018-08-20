PPP, PML-N tear into PM’s address

Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani slammed the inaugural address by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was televised on Sunday night.

“There was nothing in Imran’s speech other than the five-point agenda, which was presented by former president Pervez Musharraf,” remarked Ghani.

Ghani said that the premier remained silent on important issues such as terrorism and extremism.

He also said that PM Imran did not give any policy statement on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the seeds of which were planted by PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

“Imran did not comment on the constitutional rights of Sindh and other smaller provinces,” he remarked.

Ghani further said that PM Imran should have also given a policy statement on policies pertaining to NFC Award.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said that Khan only repeated what he had said before in the inaugural address.

“Imran didn’t provide any solid mechanism for implementation of his policies,” he said, adding: “The team formulated by Imran could not help him achieve his targets.”

He further criticised the new PM’s decision to not appoint an interior minister.

