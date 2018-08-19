Top 5 acidic foods you should limit in your diet

Refined Sugar

It is nearly impossible to eliminate sugar from our diets completely but limiting it, however, is not only much easier, but also necessary.

From candy to chocolates to everything else we eat simply for the pleasure of it, contains refined sugar. Its acid forming properties can even be fatal after blood pH rises to an outrageous level.

Artificial Sweeteners

It should come as no surprise that artificial sweeteners are acidic as their purpose, more often than not, is the same as refined sugar.

They reduce calcium levels in the body and obstruct the working of the human growth hormone (HGH), rendering our growth to be off track.

Eggs

Thinking of eggs as a food that can cause you harm may be difficult to come to terms with as eggs are a part of almost everyone’s breakfast diet and seem like a very innocent food.

However, as many may not know or proceed to deny due to their love for eggs, having an excess of eggs does indeed increase acidity in our systems. It can cause intolerable acid reflux and kidney stones.

Meat

Once metabolised, the proteins from all types of meat are highly acidic, due to the purines found in them that help form uric acid.

This acidic environment has potential for the growth of cancer cells and hence, meat in excess should be avoided at all costs.

Grains

These tiny pieces of food, too, are exceedingly acidifying.

The consequences of the acids they form in your body, if consumed over a certain amount, include destruction of the digestive system and encouraged growth of harmful bacteria and yeast.