Inside Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ceremony

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas celebrated their engagement with both of their families in her homeland, India on Saturday.

The 25 year old singer and 36 year old actress got engaged a few weeks ago and confirmed their engagement officially on Saturday on Instagram, with photos from their traditional Roka ceremony held in Mumbai.

Also Read:Nick Jonas’ Instagram post with Priyanka Chopra shows haters who’s the boss

Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love,” Nick wrote.

While Priyanka wrote, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

Nick, along with his parents landed in India earlier this week to take part in engagement celebrations hosted by Priyanka’s family.

Roka ceremony is one of the traditional pre-wedding events held for engaged couples in India. At the roka ceremony, the ‘Quantico’ actress wore a lemon yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla dress while Nick sported a minimal ivory kurta pajama.

Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared the photos from her Roka ceremony.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings,” Priyanka wrote.

A post shared by Brilliant Indian (@brilliantindian) on Aug 17, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

A post shared by Brilliant Indian (@brilliantindian) on Aug 18, 2018 at 12:21am PDT

A post shared by Brilliant Indian (@brilliantindian) on Aug 18, 2018 at 5:39am PDT