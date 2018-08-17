Imran Khan addresses NA after being elected PM

Imran Khan's 1st speech in NA 🤔 Imran Khan's got no chill and he let it show with his dharna-style speech in the National Assembly.#PrimeMinister Posted by Daily Times on Friday, August 17, 2018

In his address to the National Assembly after being elected as the country’s 22nd prime minister, Imran Khan said he would not spare anyone who looted the country and will guarantee across the board accountability.

Turning his guns towards PML-N supremo Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman, the PM said that if the opposition wants to protest against the PTI-led government, he will himself provide containers, resources and food.