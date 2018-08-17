National Assembly to elect new PM today

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called a session at 3.30 PM today to elect the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

A simple majority is required to elect the Prime Minister. Hopefuls include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Imran Khan.

PTI, which now also had a majority in KP Assembly and Punjab Assembly, holds 151 seats to PML-N’s 81 seats. In addition to 151 seats, PTI’s alliances give it a command to over 175 seats.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser was elected as Speaker of the house with 176 votes.

Ahead of the elections, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has withdrawn their support of PML-N over disagreements over the PML-N candidate.

