Shehbaz hopes Nawaz will be freed before Eid

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed the hope that party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be freed in time to celebrate Eid with their family as no charges of corruption had been proved against them.

Speaking outside the accountability court, where Nawaz appeared for the hearing of the remaining two references, Shehbaz said PML-N parliamentary party and members of the Senate along with scores of supporters had gathered outside the court premises to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz complained about Nawaz being brought to the court in an armoured personnel carrier, saying not even the most hardcore terrorists are treated in this manner. “Everyone recorded the protest by holding placards. We have met Nawaz … he is in high spirits and wishes independence day to the entire nation,” he added. “The trial court stated that there are no charges of corruption against Nawaz and Maryam. The courts will also hear their appeal. The entire nation from Karachi to Khyber is praying for Nawaz, and that he celebrate the upcoming Eid with his family and the nation,” the PML-N president said.

Published in Daily Times, August 16th 2018.