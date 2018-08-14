PPP’s Khursheed Shah submits nominations papers for NA speaker election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshid Shah submitted on Tuesday his nomination papers for the designation of Speaker at the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat in Islamabad.

While talking to the media, PPP leader remarked that he is confident of his victory in the election. “I am a member of the parliament for over three decades and have good relations with the elected representatives,” Shah added.

Shah asserted that a functional parliament is important for a strong democratic state.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Qasim Khan Suri has also submitted his nomination papers for the slot of the NA deputy speaker.

While speaking to the media, Suri said that the NA will be made fully functional. The PTI leader stated that his party enjoys the majority in the house and he is confident of his victory in the election.

“Practical steps will be taken to address the problems of Balochistan,” Suri added.

The polling for slots of speakers will be held on August 15 during NA session.