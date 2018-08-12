PTI delegation meets Ayaz Sadiq, offers to consider opp reservations

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation met National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq at Speaker House on Sunday and extended invitation for the PM oath taking ceremony.

PTI leaders including former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM Pervaiz Khattak, spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood met Sadiq at Speaker House earlier today.

The two parties pondered over matters including the new NA session – which will be held on August 13 – and the election of the new NA speaker.

The delegation also offered to listen to the reservations of the opposition regarding the General Elections 2018.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI will consider reservations of the opposition regarding the elections.

He announced that the party will also send representatives to hold talks with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah later in the evening.

“The opposition has great numbers and it is in the country’s best benefits that both the federal government and the opposition join hands to work for a prosperous Pakistan,” Fawad said.