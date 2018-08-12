SC asks Shaheen Air to submit points on dying aviation industry

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, asked Shaheen Air International (SAI) to submit in writing why the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was not working for the betterment of the aviation industry in the country.

The Chief Justice asked for the pointers during a suo moto hearing regarding SAI passengers stranded in China which was held on Tuesday at the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

During the hearing, SAI’s CEO Ehsan Sehbai thanked the CJP for taking interest in the poor condition of the aviation sector in Pakistan.

In coordination with the Supreme Court of Pakistan, SAI will also compensate the passengers who were affected due to the delay in flight from Guangzhou to Lahore.

After the court proceedings, SAI Marketing Director Zohaib Hassan commented, “During the court proceeding Ehsan Sehbai also requested the CJP to take further actions for the betterment of aviation sector in the country. The CJP Mr. Saqib Nisar assured that such actions would be taken and asked us to submit in writing about the practices that have spoiled Pakistan’s aviation industry. We will submit our pointers in the next hearing scheduled to take place on Monday, August 20, 2018.”

He further added “We would also like to clarify that Ehsan Sehbai’s name has not been included in Exit Control List as reported earlier during the week and all such news is baseless.”

Published in Daily Times, August 12th 2018.