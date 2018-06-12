Controversy grips Imran Khan’s nomination papers for NA-243

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers for the NA-243 seat in Karachi were marred by controversy after a request regarding the Sita White Case was lodged against Imran with the returning officer.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Chaudhry had claimed a few days earlier that he would challenge Imran for violating Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution since Imran had not revealed he had a daughter–Tyrian White–in his nomination papers.

The request led to the scrutiny of Imran’s papers being delayed till the 19th of June, which happens to be the last day of the process.

Appeals will then be filed against the decisions of the returning officers until the 22nd of June, with verdicts on the appeals set to be announced on the 27th of June.

The ECP will then issue the revised list of candidates on the 28th of June.

Candidates will then receive electoral symbols on the 30th of June, with general elections slated to be held on the 25th of July.

Imran Khan is set to contest the elections from Karachi, Peshawar, Mianwali and Islamabad.