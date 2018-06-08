Mohenjo Daro archaeological museum to remain closed during Eid

LARKANA: Sindh government Culture, Tourism and Antiquities department has directed to close down World Heritage site of Mohenjo Daro during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The letter sent by Director to the Curator, Archaeological Museum, Mohenjo Daro, Abdul Fatah Sheikh said that as per standing policy of this department regarding protection of World Heritage site of Mohenjo Daro. The decision was made as thousands of visitors throng this site on the occasion of Eid Festival which may cause serious damage to the site.

In order to save the site from damage due to heavy rush of visitors, the site and museum will remain closed during Eid-ul-Fitr public holidays, the letter read.

The letter has been issued with the approval of Director general of Antiquities and Archaeology. Copies of the document have also been sent to Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police and others.

It must be mentioned that the historical site has already suffered huge damage due to non-maintenance by the Sindh government and during every monsoon season masons are seen carrying out mud work to save the ruins from further damage due to heavy rains.

Even the boundary wall ordered by the SHC has not yet been completed due to which the Culture department is always closing the site for general public during Eid holidays, depriving the people who arrive here from far-flung areas of lower Sindh.