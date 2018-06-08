NUST student apologises over offensive remarks against Gul Bukhari



National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Friday took notice of offensive remarks of one of its students, Muhammad Mursaleen, at a time when the senior columnist Gul Bukhari faced an ‘abduction attempt’.

The news of Bukhari’s abduction broke in the early hours of the night between June 5 and June 6. She was said to be abducted in Lahore by ‘unknown persons’ on Tuesday night, and amongst the initial reactions of the people, which were understandably that of disbelief and concern, there were some such as the likes of Mursaleen who went as far as inciting “sexual violence” against the missing journalist.

From his Twitter handle which was later locked, the young man sent out a rather inappropriate, disturbing tweet that said, “Sexual torture would be perfect for this shit. #GulBukhari.”



In an uproar on Twitter, later, that targetted the student, Opposition Leader in the Senate, Sherry Rehman tweeted to NUST, saying that it should revoke the degree of the student who had demanded “sexual torture” for Bukhari.

Irrespective of whom he is targeting I assume @OfficialNUST will revoke degree and @PTI (which is part of his twitter Identity)will move against such an open call to bloodlust and torture. There must be no impunity, or social or professional tolerance for such heinous hate speech https://t.co/O4bwiXbpDp — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 6, 2018

According to a statement issued by the varsity, the management has been able to take notice “of the remarks made by its student, Muhammad Mursaleen, and appropriate action is being taken in this regard”.



Mursaleen also took to the micro-blogging platform to write, “I apologise for my remarks against Gul Bukhari, and for the anguish caused. My expression and choice of words were unacceptable.”

He added, “I shall be counseled by NUST Centre for Counselling & Career Advisory and undergo mandatory community service so as to develop respect for women.”

Bukhari was ‘released’ several hours after her driver had been beaten and she had been forced into another vehicle by unidentified men.