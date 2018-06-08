Junoon reunion not taking place, clarifies Ali Azmat

Audiences on several media platforms, recently, were going gaga over a picture that had been circulating on the internet, of the members of Junoon band having an Iftari together; this came with the expectation and announcement of the band reuniting. However, Ali Azmat, the former lead singer of Junoon has cleared out rumours that this news “is not true”.

Speaking to an English daily, he made it clear that the reports were incorrect.

The rumours came to life when Junoon guitarist, Salman Ahmed tweeted a photograph with his former band member Ali Azmat and captioned it, “Rocking in Lahore with rain, wind, thunder, and lightning.”

The picture spread like wildfire on social media and saw people hoping for the union. Although, Ahmed has been trying hard for the band to reunite since a while now, Ali Azmat has remained reluctant in doing so and has denied such reports in the past as well.

Salman not only tagged Ali but also used the hashtag #Junoon in the tweet. Ali responded to the tweet with the caption, “Maula Jutt te Noori nutt”.

On the other hand, however, there are reports of the band reuniting for a performance on the upcoming season of ‘Pepsi Battle of the Bands’..

Earlier, Ali Azmat had shared a photo with Salman Ahmed on his official Facebook page, which read, “Meet up after thirteen years with #SufiSal and friends at Iftar in Lahore. #Dosti #AliAzmat #Sufi #Junoon #Team Ali Azmat !!!”

Junoon was one of the most famous, top rock bands of Pakistan in the 90s. The band gave super hits like ‘Saiyonee’, ‘Yaar Bina’, ‘Bulla Ki Jana’, and many others. In 2005, the band broke up, after its base guitarist Brian went back to the US, and Ali Azmat went on to pursue his solo career.