First Sikh candidate submits papers for reserved seats in Sindh

First Sikh candidate from Sindh, Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, on Thursday submitted nomination papers for reserved seat of religious minorities in Sindh Assembly to the provincial election commissioner, Muhammad Yousuf Khan Khattak .

“No political party has so far asked me to submit nomination for reserved seat, however, I have submitted it as an independent candidate,” said Saradar Ramesh Singh. He said that he hoped that the PPP will give him a ticket on reserved seat.

Sikhs are a small minority community within religious minorities of Pakistan, and a majority of them live in Punjab. According to official data, there are only 6,000 Sikhs in Pakistan. However, Sikh representatives claim that around 30,000 to 35,000 Sikhs are residing in Pakistan.

Hindus are the largest religious minority of Pakistan. According to official data, there are 6 million Hindus in Pakistan but Hindu representatives claim that the figure has risen to 8 million. The Hindu community makes up approximately 5 percent of the total population of Sindh.

Members of the Hindu community hold seats in the national and provincial assemblies as well as Senate.Very few Sikhs live in Sindh, and since the creation of Pakistan not a single Sikh has been elected in the Sindh assembly.

Published in Daily Times, June 8th 2018.