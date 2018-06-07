‘Build dams to prevent further dive into the pool of scarcity’

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body of the Upper House on Wednesday stressed the need for construction of water reservoirs so as to meet the growing demand for water for domestic, agriculture and power generation purposes.

Currently, the country is confronting a severe water shortage particularly during peak summer times. If appropriate measures are not taken the situation may get worse, noted the Senate’s Standing Committee on Water.

The committee was told that per capita water availability in Pakistan at present was 903 cubic meters, which was quite below the required level.

“The average per capita water availability was around 5,000 cubic meters in 1951,” the meeting noted, which was held under the chairmanship of Senator ShamimAfridi at the Parliament House and was attended among others by senators Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Syed Sabir Shah, Qurratulain Marri, Agha Shahzeb Durrani, Gianchand, Syed Shibli Faraz, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Chaudhry Muzamil, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Chairman Ahmed Jamal and members from all provinces and other officials.

The committee was told that out of 35,409 million acre feet (MAF) reservoirs in the world, 1577 MAF were in South Asia and only 145 MAF in Pakistan.

In his briefing, the WAPDA chairman told the meeting that 25-35% of Pakistan’s water comes from rains and 65-75% from glaciers in northern parts. He observed that 60% of the Pakistani population was directly engaged in agriculture and livestock and despite being included in 15 most water scarce countries, Pakistan has had one of the most water intensive agriculture with fourth highest use of water rate. “Ninety percent of country’s water is used in agriculture and the need of the hour is to take this matter up in the Council of Common Interests as to how overuse of water in irrigation can be reduced and use the same for domestic needs.”

While giving an analysis of water reservoirs, the WAPDA chairman told the meeting that Pakistan had a total of 155 dams against 5,102 dams of India and carryover capacity of Pakistan was just 30 days against 170 days’ capacity of India. He remarked that Pakistan needed to narrow the huge gap between the growing population and its needs and the number and capacity of water reservoirs.

Talking about the Indus Cascade, he termed it the most precious asset for the country. “Indus enters Pakistan at an altitude of 8430 feet and gives us a drop of 7,030 feet till Kalabagh at an altitude of 1,400 feet giving us multiple sites along the stretch for building reservoirs and run of the river projects.”

The committee was given an account of the projects under process by WAPDA which include Kachi Canal (PH-1) commissioned in September 2017, NaiGaj Dam to be completed by June 2019, Muzaffargarh and TP link Canal to be completed by June 2019 and RBOD-I and III to be completed by November 2019.

The Committee was given details of short term, medium-term and long-term water reservoirs and run of the river hydropower projects to meet futuristic needs of the country. These include reservoirs and hydropower projects inNaiGaj, Naulong, Bara, Tank Zam, DiamerBasha, Mohamand, KurramTangi II, Chiniot, Shyok, Dhudhnial, Skardu, Akhori, Rohtas and other small and big dams.

The chairman and members of the committee assured WAPDA and IRSA of all out support for approval and work on any and all projects for welfare of the people.

Published in Daily Times, June 7th 2018.