Tahirul Qadri strongly criticises changes in nomination papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) patron Dr Tahirul Qadri criticising the changes in the nomination papers, has termed it against the gist of constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at his party office in Model Town on Tuesday, the PAT chief said that the Article 62 and 63 were made toothless in the nomination papers and now plunderers and killers could fearlessly reach the parliament.

He criticised the amended nomination papers and said that the basic principle of disqualification of former premier Nawaz Sharif had been bulldozed and any plunderer could easily be elected.

He suggested that when the article 62 and 63 are made toothless, the police, FIA and National Accountability Bureau should be abolished. He also said that after this situation, it could be observed that the law was only for a common man who could not reach the assemblies as the doors of parliament were opened for corrupt people only.

He said that PAT’s struggle and protests in past for electoral reforms and implementation of article 62 and 63 in its real letter and spirit was the main reason of massacre of Model Town on June 17, 2014.

He said that the article 62/63 should be removed from the constitution if it is not to be implemented in its real letter and spirit. He expressed some regrets over the matter of changes in the nomination papers and said that it was not only the insult of constitution but 210 millions of Pakistanis.

On this occasion, he said that though a hope in the nation was raised about accountability after judgment in the Panama Leaks case against Sharif family but all these hopes have died after changes in nomination papers.

He also coined his strong vision about the changes in nomination papers saying that prison-like scenario is being emerged in the country where a pick-pocket prisoner is the Muazzan (caller for prayer) and the Imam (Prayer Leader) is a thief and robber.

Published in Daily Times, June 6th 2018.