CJP orders financial audit into PKLI expenditure

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday ordered forensic audit into expenditure worth Rs20 billion by the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

During a hearing the SC’s Lahore registry earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar criticised the PKLI spearhead over the corruption cases.

The chief justice also directed to examine the total expenditures and also look into the matter of hiring staff at profuse salaries.

Justice Nisar had taking notice of the PKLI staff being “over-paid” while hearing cases of public interest on April 29.

He had also ordered the chief secretary to provide a comprehensive data regarding the hospital staff.

He had said that the apex court has learnt doctors of the PKLI were being paid salaries as high as Rs1.5 million monthly.