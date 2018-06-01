Will not allow any delay in elections: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Friday remarked that no one should be confused about the Election day as they will held on the set date (July 25) and without any delay.

CJP Nisar heading a bench heard the implementation of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct petition.

Advocate Bilal Hasan Manto maintained the view that in ECP’s codes of conduct the commission had set a fixed cost of the conducting the elections so that a common man can also participate as a candidate during elections.

The petition demanded that the ECP should ensure implementation of its codes of conduct.

During the hearing, Nisar said that any delay in elections will not be allowed.

The court issued a notice, directing both the parties to ensure implementation of ECP’s codes of conduct.