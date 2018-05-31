Nabila recognised as official hair and makeup partner for IIFA 2018

In a major advancement, Nabila has just been announced as the official hair and makeup partner for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

The renowned hair and makeup stylist took to her salon’s official Instagram page to say the following: “We are going to IIFA! We are very proud to announce that NABILA, N-Gents and ZERO are the official hair and makeup partners for this mega event!”

Nabila will be replacing MAC Cosmetics with her own brands Nabila, N-Gents, and Zero Makeup.

The acclaimed stylist has been creating waves with her hair and makeup skills at almost every award and fashion show in Pakistan, and she now will be working with stars and designers for what is one of Bollywood’s biggest annual awards ceremony.

A team of 75 stylists headed by Nabila are all set to jet off to Bangkok for the event that is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 24.

The makeup and hair guru has previously represented the country on several international forums, events, and occasions.

Nabila was approached by Wizcraft, an Indian media and entertainment company that helms the IIFA, to come on board this time around.