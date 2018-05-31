Chris Pratt sends back much love to Pakistan

Renowned Hollywood actor Chris Pratt on Tuesday took it to twitter expressing much love for his Pakistani fans.

Known for his roles in Jurassic World, Marvel Studio’s Avengers Infinity War and Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt is one of the most loved Hollywood actors in Pakistan.

The actor in his tweet said that he hopes to visit Pakistan one day.

Pratt’s tweet came in response to a fan’s tweet sending the actor love all the way from Pakistan.

Love back at you Pakistan! I had a cool Bowie knife growing up that was made in Pakistan. It said Made in Pakistan right on the blade. Hope to visit one day! https://t.co/2wQQR3389n — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) May 29, 2018

The Hollywood actor has been declared as one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine in their 100 names list.