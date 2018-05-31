Lahore Weather

Thursday, May 31, 2018


Chris Pratt sends back much love to Pakistan

Web Desk

Renowned Hollywood actor Chris Pratt on Tuesday took it to twitter expressing much love for his Pakistani fans.

Known for his roles in Jurassic World, Marvel Studio’s Avengers Infinity War and Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt is one of the most loved Hollywood actors in Pakistan.

The actor in his tweet said that he hopes to visit Pakistan one day.

Pratt’s tweet came in response to a fan’s tweet sending the actor love all the way from Pakistan.

The charming actor responded to the tweet stating ‘Love back at you Pakistan’

He added that while growing up he had a very cool Bowie Knife that was custom made from Pakistan. Pratt said that label over the knife read ‘Made in Pakistan’.

The Hollywood actor has been declared as one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine in their 100 names list.

 

 

