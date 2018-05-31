Balochistan seeks one-month delay in general elections

A resolution demanding a one-month delay in the upcoming general elections was submitted in the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday.

The resolution, submitted by Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, demands that the elections should be held in August instead of July this year because a majority of public would be travelling to Saudi Arabia in July for hajj and hence would not be able to cast vote in the upcoming elections.

The resolution expressed concerns that the province receives monsoon downpours during the month of July due to which many districts face flooding and a lot of residents are forced to move to other areas for shelter. Such a situation would deprive these people of the opportunity to vote, it added. “Keeping these concerns in mind, the provincial government is therefore requested to ask the federal government to instead hold the elections in the last week of August so that everyone can exercise their constitutional right to vote,” the resolution added.

President Mamnoon Hussain last week approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan for general elections to be held on July 25, 2018. The current government will complete its five-year term on May 31 (today). The caretaker government, under the leadership of Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk, will then take over to conduct polls and ensure smooth transition of power to the next elected government.

Published in Daily Times, May 31st 2018.