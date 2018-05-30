Court moved against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

KARACHI: Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father Khan Muhammad moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against the declaration of suspended Rao Anwar’s house as a sub-jail on Tuesday.

Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and an asipiring model from South Waziristan, was killed along with three others in an alleged fake encounter by Anwar and his subordinates earlier this year.

Speaking to the media outside the Sindh High Court, Saif-ur-Rehman, the leader of the Grand Jirga constituted to pursue Naqeebullah’s murder case, said that they had challenged the Sindh government’s move to make Anwar’s house a sub-jail.

“The Sindh government is trying to save Anwar,” added Saif-ur-Rahman.

Khan Muhammad told the media that he had not forgotten his son and he would never compromise on his murder. “If Rao Anwar is an influential person then I am also a hard worker,” the father said.

At a hearing held earlier in May in an anti-terrorism court regarding the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, the provincial government had said that the Multan Lines in Malir Cantt had been designated as a sub-jail.

Though the notification did not mention it explicitly, the location of the sub-jail was Anwar’s own residence in the Malir Cantt area.

In a notification issued on April 21, the court had ordered that Anwar be shifted to Central Prison Karachi but, the home department, citing security issues, had directed the jail’s inspector general (IG) to move him to Malir Cantt.

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.