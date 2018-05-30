Temperature may rise to 43 degrees Celsius in Karachi today

Temperature in the city is expected to rise to a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius in Karachi according to a fresh alert issued by the Meteorological Department.

Meteological Office says that a new heat wave of moderate to severe intensity would engulf Karachi and its suburbs on Tuesday and is expected to continue till Thursday.

The maximum temperature may rise to 43°C on Tuesday and it will continue to hover around 41-44°C during the next two days, warned the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

During the period, the entry of relatively cooler sea breeze will be suspended whereas hot and dry winds will blow in the port city.

The sea breeze is likely to remain cut off till Thursday. Dry and hot continental air prevailing over most parts of the country is another reason for the rise in temperature.

Experts have advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures, stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor visits.

Weather forecast suggests mainly hot and dry weather in most parts. It will be extremely hot in Sindh, south/central Punjab, D.I.Khan, Sibbi, Makran divisions.

Rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds and dust storms are expected at a few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The current heat wave coincides with the beginning of Ramzan, when millions of devout Pakistanis abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. In June 2015 about 1,200 people died in Karachi during a heat wave, with nearly two-thirds of the victims being homeless people.

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.