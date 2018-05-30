‘Taleem Do’, an educational application, launched

Alif Ailaan, a nonprofit organization working in the field of education, launched “Taleem Do”, a special application developed to promote education all across the country, on Tuesday.

“Taleem Do” mobile application is an online platform that encourages citizen reporting in hopes of improving the quality of education in Pakistan by bridging the gap between people and the decision-making bodies.

People can report issues, read education related stories, submit their pledges to support education reforms in Pakistan through “Taleem Do.”

“Taleem Do’ online platform was also launched with the app. The platform was launched to curate reporting and opinion from students, teachers, parents, opinion-makers and volunteers all across the country.

These contributions will expand on the quality of education, the state of basic facilities, the standards of teaching and the important policy issues that affect ordinary Pakistanis.

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.