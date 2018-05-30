Afridi to captain World XI T20 against West Indies

ISLAMABAD: Eoin Morgan, England’s limited-overs captain, has pulled out of the World XI charity T20 against West Indies after suffering a finger injury. He will be replaced in the team by Sam Billings, with Shahid Afridi taking his place as captain. Morgan sustained a crack to the ring finger on his right hand while fielding in Middlesex’s last Royal London Cup game. England expected him to be out for 7-10 days, meaning he would be fit to lead the ODI side against Scotland on June 10, ahead of their five-match series against Australia.

England are set to announce their ODI squad on Wednesday, but Morgan was hopeful of returning for Middlesex before the end of their Royal London Cup campaign. “It caught me on the top of the finger, initially it was quite bruised,” Morgan said. “I went for a precautionary X-ray about two hours ago and there’s a slight fracture at the top of my ring finger on my right hand.It’s not a huge concern, one we can hopefully manage past about a week, once the swelling goes down. It’s not fractured into the joint, which is a really good result, but obviously disappointing to miss any cricket.”

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran, who has yet to be capped by England, and left-arm quick Tymal Mills have also been added to the World XI squad as cover for Thursday’s game at Lord’s. Morgan was absent from the early weeks of the season after breaking a thumb in the nets, but was fit enough to play his first Championship match in three years in May. He has since featured in five Royal London Cup games, scoring two half-centuries, but will definitely miss Wednesday’s game against Hampshire at the Merchant Taylors’ School.

ICC World XI squad: Shahid Afridi (C), Dinesh Karthik, Mitchell McClenaghan, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Luke Ronchi, Shoaib Malik, Tamim Iqbal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tymal Mills.

