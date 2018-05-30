Two-member Pakistan squad to leave for Indonesia

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) is moving at a fast pace and is all geared up to provide talented golfers of the country an opportunity to gain experience at the international level and excel in overseas golf arenas. A two-member girls’ team – comprising Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club and Humna Amjad of Kamra Golf Club – was named on Tuesday. These two skilled ones are in their teens and will be travelling to Jakarta, Indonesia to compete in the World Junior Girls Golf Championship to be held at Damai Indah Golf Course from June 5 to 8, 2018. The championship is open to girls below the age of 17 years. Mrs Zeenat Ayesha, a woman member of the executive committee of the Pakistan Golf Federation, will accompany the team as manager.

Speaking of her preparations for the championship, Parkha Ijaz said yesterday that she was practicing under the supervision of her coach Mohammad Imran at the Defence Raya Golf Course in Lahore, and besides attaining expertise in shot making, she was mixing this up with fitness related exercises at the gym. She added that she and Humna were pleased about the fact that they would be reaching Jakarta a few days ahead of the championship and hence would have a chance to play at least two practice rounds and get a feel of the golf course and the windy conditions. “By playing two practice rounds we will be in a position to plan our strategy ahead of the main championship,” she maintained.

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.