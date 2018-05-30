Swimming pool etiquettes and fauxpas

LAHORE: With the advent of sweltering heat and scorching sun, public at large find recluse in public and private swimming pools. Albeit these pools provide an excellent ambiance and environment, yet it requires sound knowledge of pool mannerisms and hygiene. For pool management, safety of swimmers is of paramount significance. It will be in fitness of things to apprise all and sundry regarding various etiquettes in vogue coupled with the glaring fauxpas which could be a source of embarrassment at times. Failure to shower before entering pool puts a swimmer at high risk for infections especially swimmer’s ear, fungal and throat. Use of lotions, deodorants is a definite health hazard. Walking barefoot is a certain invitation to foot fungal infection. Use of proper slippers while showering dispels chances of contact with urinating delinquents. Use of street shoes, having mud or dirt with the pool mating, affects pool’s cleanliness. Children underage entering pool with diapers are high risk cases when they are not toilet trained. Inoculation, vaccinations ensure all family members are vaccinated against water borne diseases.

Swimming attire:

1: Proper costumes: no cut-off jeans, Bermudas or cargoes.

2: Caps and goggles obviate chances of clogging pool gutters and skimmers are mandatory.

3: Use of sun cream for protection UVI.

4: No makeup to be applied during swims as it interferes with PH levels and chlorination

5: Swimmers with skin infections and stomach disorders to be quarantined.

6: Spare costumes, goggles and extra cap

Lane etiquettes:

1: Peak timings: Paucity of space will dictate use of lane sharing mode.

2: Designation of Lanes Based on swimming speed and prowess into categories like Fast/Lap, Medium and slow need to be designated.

3: Lane sharing mode: This entails sharing of a lane by 4-5 swimmers, swimming in a clockwise manner at the turn to avoid collisions with a 10 second gap. Overtaking to be done with tap on the feet.

4: Standing at end of lane: Swimmers gossiping and standing at end of lane obstruct swimmers at the turn.

5: Avoidance of butterfly stroke during peak timings

Diving taboos:

1: No diving without supervision.

2: No diving in shallow water as it is high risk.

3: One diver at a time from diving board.

4: Ensure all clear before diving at sound of whistle by life guards.

5: No horseplay and ducking.

Pool safety parameters:

1: Most drowning incidents occur in water depth over six inches in baby pools.

2: Cramps and exhaustion is another factor affecting swimmers safety.

3: Use of CPR and defibrillators essential to deal with unforeseen contingencies.

4: No swimming during lightning and thunderstorms.

5: Presence of life guard mandatory.

6: Supervision by parents or guardians very essential. No reliance on life guards.

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.