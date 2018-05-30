Babar Azam returns home from England

LAHORE: Young Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam returned home from England here on Tuesday after being ruled out of the two-Test series following a forearm injury.Azam, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 68 in the first innings at Lord’s, was hit on the forearm by a Ben Stokes delivery on the second day of the first Test. Azam had to retired hurt and later scans revealed that he has suffered a hairline fracture, with the diagnosis being that he would need up to six weeks to recover from the injury. The 23-year-old returned to Lahore via a connected flight from Heathrow to Dubai. The Pakistan team management has decided not to call any replacement for Azam as the team have three batsmen sitting in the wings.

Published in Daily Times, May 30th 2018.