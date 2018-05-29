Captain (r) Safdar to record statement in Avenfield reference case today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (r) Safdar on Tuesday will be recording his statement in Avenfield reference case.

Safdar along with his wife Maryam Nawaz and father-in-law Nawaz Sharif will be appearing before the accountability court.

During the previous hearings, Nawaz and Maryam had submitted their responses to the 128 questions of the accountability court.

Earlier on Monday’s hearing Maryam had denied any claims of beneficial ownership of the Avenfield properties.

Maryam claimed that she had nothing to do with the 25 percent shares of Gulf Steel Mills, Al-Taufiq case and the settlement worth Rs 12 million.

During the hearing Maryam said while referring to the letters used against the Sharif family were non-maintainable as evidence. The letters comprised of the one submitted by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia on July 3, 2017 and the other Mossack Fonseca dated June 22, 2012.

Maryam claimed that the JIT letter was peculiar and not in accordance with the law as it was attained from a private firm.

While referring to Mossack Fonseca, Maryam said that the court could not base its verdict on the letter as the defense never got to cross examine the witness who wrote the letter thus the court cannot be dependent on the letter as it may reflect biasness on the trial’s verdict.

During the hearing on Friday Maryam had also raised objections on the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) intitaion of inquiry on its own by reaching out to IT expert Robert Radley. She had argued that Radley’s facts are valueless and are based on ill-intent as the original trust deed was with the Supreme Court (SC).

Maryam had asserted that the JIT reaching out to Radley with photocopies was rather peculiar as no forensic examination can be made over scanned copies and is deemed unacceptable.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary refernce cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).