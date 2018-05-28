Pak-Afghan tensions costly for both nations: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are costing both the countries.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Afghan delegation headed by National Security Advisor Muhammad Hanif Atmar held meeting with the army chief.

Speaking on occasion, the COAS said that tensions between the two countries are only going to cost both. He added that both Pakistan and Afghanistan must unite against mutual enemies for peace in the region.

The two sides agreed to fast track the formulation of working groups, especially on bilateral security cooperation and to introduces measures to counter and limit terrorism from both the countries.

Afghan delegation also included Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, NDS head Wais Ahmad Barmak, Afghanistan Interior Minister Omar Zakhilwal, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan and other Afghan officials.

While from Pakistan’s side, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was also present among other dignitaries.