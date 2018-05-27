Police arrest three criminals, seize weapons

KHAIRPUR: The police arrested three suspected criminals on Saturday.

Reportedly, the Gambat police raided Raipur link road and detained Waheed Ali Jamro and Arslan Khuhro. The police also seized a pistol, ammunitions and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. Meanwhile, the Kot Lalo police arrested a proclaimed offender namely Mushtaq Ali Solangi in a raid and recovered a pistol and ammunitions from his him. The police declared that he was involved in many heinous crimes. Meanwhile, further investigations are underway.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.