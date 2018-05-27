Eid packages distributed among the poor

KHAIRPUR: The Halani Town Committee (TC) Chairman Sayed Naveed Ali Shah on Saturday distributed Eid Rashan packages among 250 poverty-stricken people.

According to a report, a big ceremony was arranged in which Shah appeared as a chief guest.

While addressing the gathering, he said that it was their duty to serve the needy people of their respective regions.

He pledged that soon more Rashan packages will be distributed among the poor.

Notables, social workers and a large number of citizens attended the ceremony.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.