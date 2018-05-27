Khurram Dastgir inaugurates water filtration plant

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday inaugurated a water filtration plant at DHQ Hospital in Gujranwala. Reportedly, he also visited patients’ wards and enquired from the patients whether they get the proper facilities. The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) government has efficiently improved the health sector and allocated massive funds for the hospitals. He vowed that PMLN will secure victory in the upcoming general elections and continue serving the people of Pakistan.

Five of a family injured in road accident

Five members of a same family received severe injuries on Saturday in a road accident at GT road in Gujranwala. Reportedly, Shakil, along with his children namely Rohan, Hudia, Zeeshan and Noman, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them. Consequently, they were rushed to DHQ hospital by a Rescue 1122 Team.

Man shot dead

A man was gunned down on Saturday by ‘unknown’ assailants within the jurisdiction of Rahwali police station in Gujranwala. Reportedly, Haji Munir was sleeping at his house when suspected murderers sneaked into his house and opened fire on him. Consequently, he died on the spot. Meanwhile, the Cantt police started investigation.

Minor girl receives burn injuries

A minor girl received serious burns in the street of Qilla Didar Singh in Gujranwala. Reportedly, nine-year-old Eman was playing when she suddenly fell in a pile of trash which was set on fire. She was rushed to DHQ Hospital where doctors referred her to Lahore due to her critical condition.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.